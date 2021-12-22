70 years ago - Dec. 20, 1951
• A marker on U.S. 441, extended through Jackson County to Tennessee, proclaimed it the “Uncle Remus Route.”
• The Cashiers Lumber Company plant was completely destroyed by a fire that consumed all plant buildings, machinery and “a considerable amount of lumber.”
• Bobby Robinson had 12 points as Sylva beat Webster, led by Billy Joe Cowan’s 13, 27-19.
60 years ago - Dec. 21, 1961
• $6,000 in federal funding was designated to help preliminary plans for a sewage treatment facility in Sylva.
• More than 10 inches of rain fell in parts of the county in the space of eight days. The lake level at Glenville rose 7.5 feet over the period.
• Sherlie Broom bagged a 235-pound buck, one of the largest of the 1961 deer season.
50 years ago - Dec. 23, 1971
• Sossamon Furniture had 25-inch color televisions on sale for $584.
• Christmas Cheer boxes were delivered to 144 needy families by the Sylva Inter-Church Group project.
• A public hearing was scheduled for a proposed airport for Jackson County.
40 years ago - Dec. 24, 1981
• Deemed “Sylva’s Christmas Miracle,” a tanker hauling 8,400 gallons of gasoline lost its brakes and roared through Sylva’s busiest intersection, but neither the driver, fellow motorists nor employees of the Cagle & Son car lot where it crashed were injured. There was, however, $100,000 of damage incurred.
• Bitter cold descended on the area, with low temperatures checking in at 9, 6, 0 and 8 degrees over four days.
• Sylva-Webster’s men’s basketball team moved to 7-1 with wins over Murphy and Blue Ridge.
30 years ago - Dec. 26, 1991
• Commissioners OK’d the purchase of a new fire truck for the Balsam Fire Department, accepting a bid of $114,000 from Slagles Fire Equipment.
• The Tuckaseigee Water and Sewer Authority became a reality when county commissioners adopted a resolution accepting membership into the organization.
• “Star Trek V” was playing at the Quin Theatres.
20 years ago - Dec. 20, 2001
• In a surprise move, Bill Bleil was out after five seasons as Western Carolina’s football coach. Coming off a 7-4 year, Bleil’s career mark was 23-32.
• At Queen Elizabeth II’s request, Amy Monroe, a 1977 Sylva-Webster grad, was invited as an honored guest at a ceremony honoring British citizens who perished in the 9/11 attack. A lieutenant with the New York City Fire Department, Monroe was among those first responding to the attack.
• Smoky Mountain shot just 21.5 percent from the field in a men’s basketball loss to Tuscola, 73-52.
10 years ago - Dec. 22, 2011
• The Jackson County Public Library received the Outstanding Facility Award for new libraries in North Carolina in the “large” category – more than 26,000 square feet in size.
• Nathan Neesam had 14 points and Will Carpenter and Mark Thompson chipped in 13 each as Smoky Mountain downed West Henderson 66-50 in a Western North Carolina Athletic Conference men’s basketball game.
• A Western Carolina student who had just been served an eviction notice at his apartment robbed the State Employees Credit Union using a toy gun painted to look real. He was in custody within two hours.