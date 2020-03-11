By Jim Buchanan
No one really seems to be sure where marbles, the game, began.
Marbles have been found in Egyptian tombs. They’ve been found in the ruins of Pompeii. Shakespeare mentioned marbles. In America, native tribes played marbles. Marbles have been found made of stone, wood, smoothed nuts and of course, marbles were played with marbles made of marble.
The game of marbles is as varied as marbles themselves. The short version seem to be that marbles can be any game played with marbles, with no set single game with rules, such as chess.
The demise of marbles is almost as much a mystery as the beginnings of marbles.
Marbles was once a big deal. Jackson County Journal papers in the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s frequently had stories on marble tournaments, and those tournaments were a big enough deal to make the front page from time to time, such as this item from the March 9, 1939 edition.
“North Carolina’s first annual marble tournament, climaxing an unlimited series of school, city and district events that will attract thousands of boys and girls will be held in Greensboro Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, with winners from all state districts competing. Plans were announced yesterday by Oka T. Hester, athletic director of the Greensboro recreation department, for the staging of a statewide marbles tournament, the first of this type ever conducted in North Carolina. The statewide tournament is being sponsored by the NeHi Bottling Company, with district events being conducted by representatives of 22 different plants in the state.”
The article went on with details on medals for district winners, free room and meals for competitors at the state tourney in Greensboro, and the rules.
Ah, the rules.
The March 9, 1939 edition of the Journal was a total of four pages, and once the story that contained the rules was finished, a back-of-the envelope guess would say perhaps 10 percent of the editorial content in the paper was marbles. Marbles tournaments often had announcers and always had referees, referees who enforced a bewildering list of rules with laws governing lag shots and the playing surface, rules exacting penalties for offenses like smoothing the surface, etc. A referee might take a marble away. A referee might disqualify you. There were a lot of rules.
“A lot of” seems to apply everywhere when it comes to marbles. Wikipedia says marble terms including boulder, bonker, masher, plumper, popper, shooter, thumper, smasher, taw, bumbo, crock, bumboozer, bowler, tonk, tronk, godfather, tom bowler, fourer, giant, dobber, dobbert, hogger, biggie or toebreaker are applied to “any marble larger than the majority.” So that’s a whole dictionary entry for one sort of marble.
In fact, the slang surrounding marbles in the United States ran to more than 700 phrases and words. Most have faded from everyday conversation, but a few hang on. Playing for all the marbles, or playing for keeps comes to mind. “Knuckle down” is another, but instead of steeling yourself for a tough task, it mean putting one knuckle down before shooting a marble.
Marbles was a game for the masses. Cheap, mobile, fun for those with talent, fun for those who liked to make rules, fun for those who liked to test the limits of rules.
So how did Jackson County, and the rest of the country, come to lose its marbles?
There are a number of theories, from the rise of organized sports to cheap plastic toys to electronics to the fact kids don’t congregate on their own much anyway to make up their own games and rules.
Marbles marches on in some ways; there are still tournaments, and there are marble collectors. Some prized marbles can fetch thousands of dollars.
But marbles isn’t something you’ll find kids playing on a patch of dirt at Bridge Park.
For the record, Wayne Jamison of Sylva was the winner in the 1939 Jackson marbles finals and made the trip to Greensboro.