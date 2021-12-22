By Beth Lawrence
There was a war on Christmas, but it did not take place in this century.
In the 1600s, there was pushback against Christmas revelries, oddly enough by the church.
Early Christmas celebrations in England were anything but observances of faith, according to historians. They were, in fact, hedonistic and riotous.
Festivities included drinking and gambling, crossdressing and going door to door to the homes of the rich demanding food and drink, according to author Christopher Klein writing for History.com.
The wealthy usually acquiesced and opened their homes to revelers fearing that refusal would lead to riots and homes under siege.
These bacchanalias led to an actual war on Christmas from religious leaders of the era. Church leaders in 1600s England and later Puritans in the New England Colonies advised against Christmas celebrations. They backed up their position by pointing out that the Bible gives no firm date as to when Jesus was born. They were also concerned that the Catholic church had incorporated elements of the Roman holiday Saturnalia, a feast of lights marking the winter solstice usually observed with banquets and drinking, into its Christmas observances.
In 1647, England’s Parliament declared Christmas should be observed by fasting and reflecting on one’s sins.
New England political leaders went as far as to outlaw celebrations.
“In a reversal of modern practices, the Puritans kept their shops and schools open and churches closed on Christmas, a holiday that some disparaged as ‘Foolstide,’” Klein wrote. “[I]n 1659 the General Court of the Massachusetts Bay Colony made it a criminal offense to publicly celebrate the holiday and declared that ‘whosoever shall be found observing any such day as Christmas or the like, either by forbearing of labor, feasting, or any other way’ was subject to a 5-shilling fine.”
The law was repealed in 1681, but Christmas did not become a public holiday in Massachusetts until 1856.