Early Puritans frowned on the arrival of non-Puritans who celebrated Christmas with “mirth, rather than weight” to the point the holiday was actually banned in 1647, with a fine of 5 shillings facing those “whosoever shall be found observing any such day as Christmas or the like, either by for-bearing of labor, feasting, or any other way.”

(At the time, a chicken cost one shilling).