By Jim Buchanan
Spring is a time when the air is filled with the crack of bats as the boys of summer take to the diamonds once again. Jackson County has a rich history of sports heroes, but one of the most prominent is often missing from local reminisces, as he moved away at a relatively early age.
His name is Johnny Lane Oates, and he’s well worth remembering.
Oates was born in the old C.J. Harris Hospital in Sylva on Jan. 21, 1946, and was raised in Glenville in his early years. His father, Clint, had played for mill and sandlot teams and encouraged his son to take up baseball.
Humble lifestyles were common in the area at the time, but Oates’ upbringing was Spartan even by the standards of the day. His father made a living for his wife and five kids by cutting cabbage, and that living didn’t stretch very far. The family had no electricity or indoor plumbing, and an old Army cot served as a couch at the home.
Still, Johnny was able to take to baseball, playing with his brothers and learning to take care to avoid snakes when a ball sailed into the brush.
Johnny’s mother, Madie Oates, was a Cedar Creek native and 1934 graduate of Glenville High. The family lived for a time on the shores of Lake Glenville and later off Cedar Creek Road.
In a 1991 phone interview with the Herald, Oates spoke of his vague memories of his first eight and a half years of life in Jackson County.
“I just remember that growing up we were very country,” he said. “There was no electricity, the ice box was on the hill and the john was farther out on the hill.
“I understand it’s changed a lot since then.”
After learning to cut sheet metal, Clint took a job at Fort Bragg and moved to Fayetteville. It was there Johnny had his first taste of organized baseball. Asked if he could play catcher, the young man said “no.” His father told him he in fact could, and he wound up playing behind the plate his entire career.
Clint moved the family to Virginia, where Johnny was a multi-sport athlete in high school. He gained all-conference honors as a senior catcher, hitting .523, and went on to play at Virginia Tech. He gained enough attention that he became a second-round pick of the White Sox in 1966, but opted to stay in school. In 1967 he was the 10th overall pick of the Orioles in the secondary draft.
The Herald’s Carey Phillips summed up his career thusly: “Oates played for the Orioles, Braves, Phillies, Dodgers and Yankees from 1970-81 and compiled a .250 batting average. He was a member of division championship teams with the Phillies in 1976, the Dodgers in 1977-78 and the Yankees in 1980. He played for the Dodgers in the 1977 and 1978 World Series. Oates managed Baltimore from 1991-94 and Texas from 1995-2001. He guided the Rangers to division titles in 1996, 1998 and 1999. He was named American League Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America and The Sporting News in 1996.”
The Herald reported that the last time Oates had visited Jackson was in 1963.
He had planned to be here in 2002 when he was inducted into the Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame, but health problems prevented him from making the trip.
He wrote the following to be read at his induction: “I would like to thank the Jackson County community for this wonderful honor. I regret not being able to be with you this evening for this very special occasion. As most of you probably know, I am in the process of recovering from brain tumor surgery, thus travel is hard for me. I am aware I have a number of family members present tonight, some I have not seen in 40 years. I would like to express a special thanks to each of them for attending.”
Writing to a Hall of Fame board member, Oates said, “Even though it has been years since I was in Sylva, you and your committee made me feel as though I had never left.”
While Oates didn’t have eye-popping statistics in the Big Leagues, he had a reputation beyond parallel. A deeply religious and ethical man, he was renowned for his character. One example of that was related by Jacob Pomrenke for the Society for American Baseball Research.
Famed manager Tommy Lasorda kept a wall full of large photos in his office at the Dodgers’ training facility in Florida. Along with pictures of well known Dodgers sluggers was a picture of Oates, who had served as a third-string catcher for Lasorda. Queried as to why he was up on the wall with a slew of legends of the game, Lasorda simply replied, “He’s just a terrific guy, one of my favorites.”
Buck Showalter played for the Rangers under Oates. He described him as “… the best I ever played for. Just the whole package. ... He’s the most ethical, moral man I’ve ever been around.”
Oates died of brain cancer on Dec. 24, 2004, at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. He was 58.