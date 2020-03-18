• 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, Jackson County Board
of Education virtual meeting at meet.google.com/
zgc-bcaq-qdt. Call 586-2311, ext. 1999 for help.
• 9 a.m., Thursday, March 26, Sylva town board
budget meeting, Town Hall.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover; we do not accept AMEX.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One-year subscription
|$27.75
|for 365 days
|Six months subscription
|$17.99
|for 180 days
|Three months subscription
|$9.99
|for 90 days
Note: Special one-year subscription at a reduced price for first-time subscribers or for subscriptions that have been expired for at least one year – those living in Jackson County and the Cherokee Indian Reservation (28719) addresses qualify. Offer good through Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover; we do not accept AMEX.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In Jackson County
|$30.50
|for 365 days
|In state, rest of North Carolina
|$45.15
|for 365 days
|Out of state
|$43.50
|for 365 days
|Dual residence (in and out of Jackson County)
|$38.30
|for 365 days
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover; we do not accept AMEX.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 7:57 pm
• 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, Jackson County Board
of Education virtual meeting at meet.google.com/
zgc-bcaq-qdt. Call 586-2311, ext. 1999 for help.
• 9 a.m., Thursday, March 26, Sylva town board
budget meeting, Town Hall.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Signup today!
Would you like to receive breaking sports news alerts? Signup today!
Would you like to receive weekly headlines? Signup today!