By Freda Childers
During this time when everyone is stuck at home together it would be a good time to get back to our roots and reconnect with each other at home.
One of the best ways to do that is through family game nights – or days in this case. Unlike today, people years ago didn’t have the luxury of going to the store and buying toys and games to play with so they made their own – everything from ball and cup games to kites and dolls. They had games such as jacks and mumble peg and better-known games like dodgeball, hopscotch and checkers.
So, let’s make a few of these toys to keep the kids occupied, the first being a ball and cup game.
All you’ll need is a plastic cup, a ball you can put a hole through and some string.
Take your ball, a ping pong ball would work, put a hole all the way through it and thread the string through and tie it off, then put a hole in the bottom of your cup and tie it also. Then have the kids try to catch the ball in the cup and keep count. Make it a competition and see who can catch it the most.
Next let’s make a button on a string, all you’ll need for this one is a button with the holes and a long piece of string, thread the string through two of the button holes across from each other and tie the string together. Hold the string on each end and spin it around and around until its wound up then pull, it makes a funny zipping sound.
You can make your own bubbles and bubble blower and many other toys.
Come up with new games to play or drag out that old Monopoly game, Candy Land or Chutes and Ladders and just enjoy each other’s company and have a few laughs along the way.
Freda Childers is an administrative assistant for Jackson County Cooperative Extension.