The monthly Creating Community Workshop is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 in the Atrium of the Jackson County Public Library.
Derek Morrow of Morrow Leatherworks will be leading the free workshop. Participants will learn how to make a small, leather pouch. All supplies will be provided, but some hand strength is necessary for leather working. The workshop is limited to 10 participants. Call the library to register.
Morrow is a self-taught leatherworker who has been working at his craft for many years. He has a whimsical, upcycled style and creates leather goods ranging from full hip bags down to knife sheaths and wallets.
For more information, call the Library at 586-2016.
This event is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Jackson County Public Library.