Dogwood Crafters kicks off its 2020 series of educational workshops with two offerings in late March.
A two-day chair seat weaving class will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 25 and 26, at the Dillsboro Masonic Lodge. Attendees can bring a chair or stool that needs the seat replaced and by the end of the workshop take home a practically new piece of furniture. Junetta Pell, a Dogwood crafter and basketmaker and chair seat weaver, will teach participants how to replace the seat with flat reed or how to do chair caning for seats that have this pattern.
Cost is $8 plus the price of any materials furnished by the instructor. Register to attend by calling Dogwood Crafters at 586-2248 by March 17.
From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, a Ceramic Rabbits for Easter workshop will be offered. Dogwood crafter Brenda Anders will show participants how to clean greenware and the techniques for painting ceramics. Participants can choose from several rabbit designs.
The class will be held at Anders’ workshop. Cost is $12. Register by March 26 by calling Dogwood Crafters at 586-2248.