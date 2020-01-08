The Western Carolina Community Chorus, open to experienced singers high-school aged and older, will resume rehearsals at 3 p.m. Sunday in Room 357 of the Coulter Building on the campus of Western Carolina University.
The ensemble will be preparing for a concert to be performed on April 5.
The chorus is under the direction of Bob Holquist, retired WCU Director of Choral Activities. Accompanists are Barbara Dooley, piano, and Lorie Meservey, organ.
In addition to other selections, the concert will feature “Requiem” by French composer Gabriel Faure.
Support for the ensemble is provided by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the Jackson County Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program and Western Carolina University.
Community members are invited to join by attending the first rehearsal.
For more information, contact Holquist at 506-5951, or holquistbstn@aol.com.