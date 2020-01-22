The Western Carolina University Bardo Arts Center Performance Hall opens the spring season with a film screening of the acclaimed live production of “Kinky Boots” from London’s Theatre Royal at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, as part of the Bardo Arts Center Sunday Cinema Series. The screening will be shown in HD on the big screen. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for WCU faculty/staff, $10 for seniors 65-plus and $5 for students. This film is not rated but should be treated as PG and has a run time of approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes with one 10-minute intermission. For tickets and further information, visit arts.wcu.edu/kinkyboots or call 227-ARTS. The WCU Fine Art Museum will be open at least one hour prior to any ticketed performance at Bardo Arts Center.