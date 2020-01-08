“The Courteous Canine,” a series of manners and socialization classes for dogs, will begin Thursday, Jan. 30, at the National Guard Armory on Webster Road.
Each class will be held at 6:30 p.m., and the first session is for owners only.
The program runs for five weeks and costs $60 with preregistration (by Jan. 22) and $75 for day-of registration.
Positive reinforcement is used to teach dogs appropriate behavior. A certified pet dog trainer with 30 years of experience will lead each lesson.
Proceeds benefit the Jackson County Animal Shelter and the Humane Society.
For more information, email ncdogwich@yahoo.com or call 293-7415.