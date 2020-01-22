The Fisk Jubilee Singers will perform at the Bardo Arts Center on the Western Carolina University campus at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
The Fisk Jubilee Singers are vocal artists and students at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, who sing and travel worldwide. The WCU Concert Choir will perform with them as a special guest on select songs.
The original Fisk Jubilee Singers introduced “slave songs” to the world in 1871 and were instrumental in preserving this unique American musical tradition known today as Negro spirituals. They broke racial barriers in the United States and abroad in the late 19th century and entertained kings and queens in Europe. At the same time, they raised money in support of their school.
In 1999, the Fisk Jubilee Singers were featured in “Jubilee Singers: Sacrifice and Glory,” a PBS award-winning television documentary series.
In July 2007, the Fisk Jubilee Singers went on a journey to Ghana at the invitation of the U.S. Embassy.
It was a history-making event, as the ensemble joined in the celebration of the nation’s Golden Jubilee, the 50th independence anniversary.
In 2008, the Fisk Jubilee Singers were selected as a recipient of the 2008 National Medal of Arts, the nation’s highest honor for artists and patrons of the arts. The award was presented by President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, during a ceremony at the White House.
The Fisk Jubilee Singers continue the tradition of singing the Negro spiritual around the world.
This allows the ensemble to share this rich culture globally, while preserving this unique music.
Tickets for the performance are $5 for WCU students; $10 for non-WCU students, WCU faculty and staff; and $15 for general admission online or at the Bardo Arts Center Box office.
For tickets and group sales, contact the Bardo Arts Center Box Office at 227-2479 or online at bardoartscenter.wcu.edu.