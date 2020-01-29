The Jackson County Public Library is beginning a Silent Book Club. The first meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Paper Mill Lounge. The club will continue on the second Thursday of each month.
The Silent Book Club is a national movement of unique book clubs. The idea is that people gather together, socialize a little, enjoy food and beverages, do some silent reading of the book they brought, and then reconvene to discuss the books they are reading. The uniqueness of this kind of book club is that each person is reading the book that they choose. There is no debate over a common book.
The Silent Book Club is also a way to broaden one’s own literary horizons by listening and participating in passionate discussions of many different books.
For more information, call the library at 586-2016.