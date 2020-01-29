Floyd Clown Sr., a family elder of Lakota war chief Crazy Horse, will join author William Matson from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, to discuss and sign their book “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” at the Jackson County Public Library.
This will be their 301st appearance as they travel across the United States and Europe. The Crazy Horse family’s oral history had not been told outside the family for more than a century, and now is being told by his family.
Clown, a son of Edward Clown, who was a nephew to Crazy Horse and keeper of the sacred bundle and pipe, will represent his family at the discussion.
Books will be available at the signing. The event is free and open to the public.
Clown currently lives in Dupree, South Dakota on the Cheyenne River Reservation.
Matson, a documentary film maker, lives in Spearfish, South Dakota. This is Matson’s first book.