The 2019-20 season of the Old-Time and Bluegrass Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, with Andrew Magill, in the recital hall of Western Carolina University’s Coulter Building.
Magill has been pursuing careers in traditional Irish music, Brazilian choro, jazz and American fiddle. His music is the result of many years living abroad and a childhood growing up at The Swannanoa Gathering near Asheville, where he studied every summer with dozens of Irish, old-time, bluegrass and swing fiddle masters.
Over the last 10 years, he has performed with John Doyle, Rising Appalachia, Charm City Junction, Open the Door for Three, Greg Ruby, The Paul McKenna Band and Peter Mawanga in venues that include Milwaukee Irish Fest, Celtic Connections, Olympia Hall in Paris, France, Disney World and Malawi’s Lake of Stars Festival.
Magill created a musical program that explores the connections between these styles through their fiddle tunes. This presentation is part of a larger commitment to music education, and Magill has taught traditional Irish music, bluegrass, choro and old-time at more than a dozen fiddle camps across the United States, Scotland, Brazil and France.
Pickers and singers of all ages and experience levels are invited to take part in the jam sessions.
For more information, call the Mountain Heritage Center at 227-7129 or visit mhc.wcu.edu.