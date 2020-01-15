Sylva Rotary Club added another McGuire family member to club membership on Jan. 9 when Sam McGuire joined as a fourth-generation member.
McGuire was inducted in a ceremony led by club President Mike Wade and Membership Chair Eddie Wells. McGuire’s sponsors included his uncle, Dr. Patrick McGuire, and Ben Pendry, who helped in the induction ceremony.
McGuire’s great-grandfather, Dr. Wayne McGuire, was a member of the Sylva Rotary Club. McGuire’s grandfather, Dr. Harold McGuire was also an active Rotarian until his death in 2017 at age 101, serving 77 years in the Sylva Rotary Club, of which he was named president in 1955. Dr. Harold McGuire was recognized as the longest-serving Rotarian in the world.
“I’m honored to join this club that does so much in the community,” Sam McGuire said. “It has been such an important part of my family. By my math, I would only have to live to be 109 to tie Grandpa for Rotary service.”
Sam McGuire joined the Sylva Rotary Satellite Club, which is a new Rotary offering that meets in the evening and has a different dues structure than the traditional club. The club has started with 19 members and is the largest in Rotary District 7670. The next Rotary Club of Sylva Satellite Club meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Paper Mill Lounge in Sylva.
The Paper Mill Lounge is located in the longtime home of Sam McGuire’s great-grandparents.