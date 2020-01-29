The Western Carolina University Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center will host a new exhibition – Time and Again: Glass Works by Kit Paulson and SaraBeth Post. The exhibition brings together two Penland-based artists whose works explore ideas about time, history, memory and the antique.
In many of their works, objects from the past are remade and re-imagined in glass, creating a bridge between past and present. The works in the exhibition will be on loan to the Museum, courtesy of the artists and Momentum Gallery, until May 1.
Both of the artists featured in Time and Again are active in the glass community in Western North Carolina.
Paulson, who holds an MFA from Southern Illinois University and is in her second year of a three-year residency at Penland School of Craft, specializes in torch-worked glass. Using a small flame to melt and shape her material, she produces finely detailed, intricate glass structures – many which are wearable – reflecting on the passage of time and connecting with the artifacts and ornament of past eras, she said.
Post has a degree in glass from the University of Louisville and is pursuing a two-year work-study opportunity as one of Penland’s Core Fellows. She uses a casting technique to recreate childhood objects in glass. Drawn to antique toys and dolls, some which are tied to her own family, Post casts these objects in glass as a way to cherish past moments and to create a heightened experience of the objects as precious and frozen in time, she said.
The reception for Time and Again is from 5-7 p.m. today (Thursday) at the WCU Fine Art Museum at the Bardo Arts Center, 199 Centennial Drive. The event will include a gallery talk by SaraBeth Post at 5:45 p.m.
Regular museum hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursdays , 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
For information, call 227-ARTS or visit bardoartscenter.wcu.edu.