Lee Lyons will be visiting City Lights Bookstore at 3 p.m. Saturday to present her latest novel, “Southern Shamrock.”
The book is the result of more than 10 years of writing, taking a manuscript class with author and journalist Jacquelyn Mitchard in Ireland, and incorporating the loss of her own son and elements of her own Irish ancestry into a fictional piece.
“Southern Shamrock” is a story of a mother consumed with grief at the loss of her son who discovers her family’s Irish Heritage, new aspects of herself, and how to let go, Lyons said. The novel has received praise from members of the literary community, such as Kathryn Smith, author of “The Gatekeeper” and other works, who called the novel “engaging.”
Lyons is an author, thespian, storyteller and resident of Highlands, where she is an active member of the Highlands Writer’s Group and The Highlands Cashiers Players, and she shares her stories with the Asheville Storytelling Circle.
She is a member of the Foothills Writers Guild of Anderson, South Carolina.
To reserve copies of “Southern Shamrock” call City Lights Bookstore at 586-9499.