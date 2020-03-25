Balsam Mountain Preserve is inviting locals to enjoy all the amenities on the mountain with a 90-day Garnet Membership.
Garnet Members can take advantage of:
• An 18-hole Signature Arnold Palmer Golf Course and short-game Palmer Practice Park.
• Newly expanded Equestrian Center and riding trails that connect to the Nantahala National Forest.
• Doubletop Village, opening this summer, will feature the Summit House grille and Mine Tavern, the organic Ruby City Farm, a Great Lawn for games like bocce and badminton and more.
• Over 40 miles of private hiking and running trails.
• Dark Ridge Creek Campsite with bountiful trout fishing.
• Ruby Valley Fitness and Wellness Pavilion with pool and Har-Tru tennis courts.
• Fine dining and exclusive social events.
Garnet Memberships extend to spouses and significant others, children, parents, grandparents and grandchildren. Balsam’s upscale mountain living offers something for the whole family with the convenience of being close to home.
See www.balsammountainpreserve.com/amenities/garnet-membership/ for details.