The Jackson County Green Energy Park opens the spring class schedule Saturday, March 7, offering hot glass classes and blacksmithing classes throughout the day.
In the glass classes, participants will create a custom pint glass under the direction of local glass artist Cole Johnson. The glass class takes about 35-40 minutes, and costs $65. Johnson is an instructor at the Green Energy Park and the N.C. Glass Center in Asheville, and has introduced hundreds of people to the art of glassblowing.
In the blacksmithing classes, students can choose a 1-hour class to forge a boot knife or a railroad spike knife, or take a 30-minute class and forge a magic wand or a hammer pendant. The cost is $40 for the short class, or $80 for the 1-hour class. All classes are taught under the direction of local smith Brock Martin of WarFire Forge, who has been a finalist on the TV show Forged in Fire.
No experience is required for any of the classes, and youth 13 and older may attend with a parent present. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are strongly suggested, as these classes tend to fill up quickly. There is a 10 percent discount offered to Jackson County residents.
To reserve a class spot, contact the Green Energy Park at 631-0271 or email info@jcgep.org. For more information, check their website at www.JCGEP.org.