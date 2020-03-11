The relaunched Kathryn Byer Memorial Poetry Contest is open to all Jackson County students in grades K-12.
The contest is now dedicated to the memory of Byer, whose devotion to poetry was an asset to the mountain community, organizers say.
The poets are divided into three categories: grades K-4, grades 5-8 and grades 9-12. Three winners, in addition to honorable mentions, will be chosen in each category. Poems should be no longer than 40 lines but can be much shorter. The deadline for submissions is April 10.
Poems should be submitted to City Lights Bookstore, either in person, by mail, or by email to more@citylightsnc.com. Include “Poetry Contest” in the subject line. Teachers may submit poems written by their students, or the poets or family members may do so on their own. Include the name and age category of the poet.
The winners in each category will receive gift certificates to City Lights Bookstore and will be invited to read at Greening up the Mountains at 3 p.m. April 25 at City Lights Bookstore. Winners will be announced by April 20.
For more information, contact City Lights at 586-9499 or 3 E. Jackson St. in Sylva.