For a full decade, the Town of Sylva, Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department and Jackson County Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to bring live music to Sylva on summer evenings.
Concerts on the Creek, free shows at the Bridge Park gazebo, are Fridays from 7-9 p.m. from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekends.
The lineup for 2020 is mostly complete.
Following are the scheduled dates
for the 11th annual Concerts on the Creek:
May 22 – Eleanor Underhill & Friends
(Americana)
May 29 – SKA City
(Ska/Two tone/Trojan rocksteady)
June 5 – Stone Crazy Band (Classic Rock Hits)
June 12 – Mile High Band (Classic Rock/Country)
June 19 – TBA
June 26 – Geoff McBride and Scott Baker
(Classic Hits)
July 3 – Booked, TBA
July 4 – Fireworks & Festivities
All In One Band (Soul/R&B/Beach/Classic Hits)
July 10 – Keil Nathan Smith Band
(Classic Rock/Country)
July 17 – Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith
(Bluegrass/Gospel)
July 24 – TBA
July 31 – Tuxedo Junction (Classic Hits)
Aug. 7 – Dashboard Blue (Classic Hits)
Aug. 14 – Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express
(Bluegrass/Gospel)
Aug. 21 – The Get Right Band (Funk/Rock)
Aug. 28 – Arnold Hill Band
(Rock/Country/Americana)
Sept. 4 – TBA
The shows are free and open to the public with donations encouraged. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the shows. Occasionally these events will feature food truck vendors as well.