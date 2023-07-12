By Ruby Annas
Victoria Wlosok’s debut novel, “How to Find a Missing Girl” is set to hit bookshelves on Sept 19.
Wlosok, 20, is a Jackson County native who lives in Sylva. Wlosok graduated from Smoky Mountain High school in 2021 and is currently a student at UNC Chapel Hill.
Wlosok’s parents, Pavel Wlosok and Andrea Adamcova were born in the Czech Republic and emigrated to America for college when they were 19. Wlosok’s parents have lived in Jackson County for 21 years, and they both teach music at Western Carolina University.
It has been Wlosok’s dream to be a writer since she was 5 years old.
“I’ve been writing even before I could write,” she said. “I would scribble and pretend I was writing. Then I would ask people to read what I wrote ... I’ve always been writing stories and I wrote my first novel at 14.”
“How to Find a Missing Girl” is a young-adult thriller about a 17-year-old amateur sleuth, Iris Blackthorn and her sapphic detective agency, who decide to investigate when Iris’ ex-girlfriend, a cheerleader notorious for creating a polarizing local true-crime podcast about Iris’ missing older sister, disappears too.
The story takes place in Louisiana but is set in a small town inspired by her experience living in Sylva and Southern culture.
“There’s a main street (in the book) and I kind of just pictured Sylva’s main street when writing it,” Wlosok said. “It’s not set in North Carolina, it isn’t Sylva, but in a way, it is Sylva. I just plopped in a different place, Louisiana, so it’s still the South. People still have accents and use slang, so Southern Culture and that influence is very present.”
Wlosok also paid attention to the small, but very realistic details of living in a small town. During the editing process, Wlosok’s editor, Alexandra Hightower, suggested that a character take an Uber. Wlosok had to let her know that Uber is not a likely option in a small town.
Clint Alexander, an English teacher at SMHS, was Wlosok’s mentor and helped her write her first novel. Alexander ran the creative writing club and introduced Wlosok to a writing contest every November, NaNoWriMo where people try to write 50,000 words, the minimum for a novel. Wlosok stayed in the club through high school, become the president and continued writing novels. It was during this time, when Wlosok was 17, that she wrote the first draft for “How to Find a Missing Girl.”
“How to Find a Missing Girl” can be pre-ordered at good-reads and anywhere books are sold. The book can be purchased in-store and online once it is released on Sept. 19.
Wlosok’s agent is Jessica Errera at Jane Rotrosen Agency. “How to Find a Missing Girl” is published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers. Wlosok has a two-book contract with Little, Brown. Her next book, another YA thriller, is set to be released in fall of 2024.
Wlosok provides some advice to anyone who wants to be a published author, “I wish someone had told me how possible it was,” she said. “It is hard, very challenging and there’s an element of luck to it. However, you don’t need a college degree to be a published author, you don’t need to have gone to school for English or creative writing. If you have a book idea, if you’re writing a book, then why not try to get it traditionally published? If you feel like you’re ready, don’t let anyone tell you you’re not.”
Ruby Annas is a Sylva Herald intern.