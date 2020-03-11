Along with the return of spring blooms and pollen in Jackson County, March marks the beginning of the 2020 ozone season.
From now through Oct. 31, the daily air quality forecasts from the N.C. Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will, for the first time, include forecasts for ozone for nearly all counties in the state.
The new process will continue to monitor and forecast ozone and particulate matter, or PM2.5, via the air quality index (AQI), along with the corresponding AQI color codes. Next-day and extended products are issued by 3 p.m. with a morning update by 10 a.m. The forecast is automatically saved every 15 minutes, and the public may also view the air quality forecast online.
DAQ also developed an Ozone Design Value Predictor Tool that displays maximum 8-hour ozone and Design Value information using current year ozone data for all ozone monitors in the United States
Ozone forms in the air when nitrogen oxides (NOx) react with hydrocarbons on warm, sunny days with little wind. While it was once North Carolina’s most widespread air quality concern and contributor to breathing problems, ozone continues to decline due to steady reductions in emissions from power plants, industry and motor vehicles.
The air quality index is at airnow.gov.