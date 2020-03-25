By Dave Russell
Visitors and family members of residents at Skyland Care Center have not been allowed to enter the facility to visit loved ones due to a state mandate issued due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Skyland Care Center staff members coordinated a Sunday visit for family members of George Hooper of Tuckasegee, which was conducted through a window and a speaker phone for just a few minutes.
Skyland Care Center has been coordinating similar visits with their residents’ loved ones throughout this ongoing crisis.
Policies are the same at the Hermitage Retirement and Assisted Living and Memory Care.
“Because we serve an older adult population and they are most at risk from this disease, we are taking the bold step of restricting visitors to all of our assisted living communities,” Hermitage Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Bailey said in a video statement.
“I know this is quite difficult for family members and loved ones, but it is quite important because social distancing has been shown to be the most effective measure for preventing spread of this disease. We will allow special exemptions and medically necessary visits, but it is critically important to limit the progression because we know those 65 years and older are at greater risk.”
Employees are screened daily before every shift, questioned about symptoms and possible exposure, Bailey said.
Physicians and nurse practitioners who come into the facility to care for their patients are screened as well.
Residents of senior living communities are in the best place for them, Bailey said.