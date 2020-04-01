By Dave Russell
Missing the grandchildren? Need some facetime with someone at the office? Lonely and bored?
In these times of social isolation, keeping in touch digitally is more important than ever. A plethora of platforms allow people in different homes, states and even countries to communicate.
There are many more out there, but these are popular, free and readily available on multiple devices.
Zoom offers a free version that allows for a large video family reunion; up to 100 participants with a 40-minute limit. It also offers unlimited one-on-one meetings. Three other levels provide varying degrees of participants and other features. Zoom is available on Android and Apple phones, and online at https://zoom.us/docs/en-us/covid19.html.
WhatsApp has become popular over the past year, in part because it allows for video and voice contact with people in other countries if they have WiFi or a data plan that allows it. The World Health Organization and WhatsApp have teamed up to provide WHO Health Alert, a stream of coronavirus news and information directly from WHO. It’s available on all devices.
Dependable Skype, the Microsoft product that pioneered video communication in 2003, offers voice, video and messaging as well. It works on Android, iPhone and the web as well.
Google Hangouts features video and voice calls and instant messaging. Anyone with a Gmail account can sign up and nudge their contacts to do the same. It works with the rest of Google’s apps and programs. Hangouts s available for online use and for Android and Apple phones.