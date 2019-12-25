United Network for Organ Sharing is a nonprofit agency that coordinates transplants across the country by contract with the federal government.
UNOS works 24 hours a day year-round to ensure that donated organs find their way to patients in need of a transplant.
Some patients stay on the list for years, while others find a match right away.
In 2018, UNOS coordinated 8,250 liver transplants nationwide.
As of August, 26,450 organ transplants were performed in the United States this year.
Those transplants came from 12,738 donors from January to August.
Visit unos.org for more information.