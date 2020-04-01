These are unsettling times. Jackson County and municipal leaders, public health officials, emergency responders and local law enforcement believe a continual flow of up-to-date information is critical.
As best we can, we are answering the community’s questions through a variety of formats.
This is our second Q&A (the first can be found at jacksonnc.org (click on “emergency declaration” at the bottom of the page) or go to @jacksonNCEM on Facebook and scroll to the March 24 post.
Q: When did the ban on short-term rentals start?
A: As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, no rentals of less than a month will be allowed in Jackson County. The restriction does not apply to people working in the area, staying for emergency shelter, sheltering for domestic violence protection or participating as COVID-19 medical-response personnel. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered certain businesses to close, as did Jackson County. (see: governor.nc.gov/news and www.jacksonnc.org (click on State of Emergency at the bottom of the page for a list).
Q: Why don’t you take more drastic action?
A: County, municipal, health and law-enforcement leaders are continually assessing the steps needed to protect this community. Local emergency management, law enforcement and medical responders participate in a daily conference call each morning about COVID-19 with Health Department officials, local government and Harris Regional Hospital representatives. During the conference call, up-to-date information is shared and a daily response plan is formulated.
Q: What is community spread?
A: This is when a patient contracts COVID-19, but we don’t know how they contracted it, because they do not have a travel history or a known contact with a person with COVID-19. North Carolina had its first case of COVID-19 on March 19.
Q: Can I get tested for COVID-19 at the Jackson County Department of Public Health?
A: Yes, JCDPH can test patients for COVID-19, if they meet the current criteria and have a doctor’s order. Tell your healthcare provider to call JCDPH first so that we can be prepared. Bring your doctor’s order with you or have your provider fax it to us.
Q: How can I access up-to-date information?
A: You can call 631-HELP (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at Jackson County Emergency Management Operations and ask questions. You can get expert COVID-19 medical information by emailing questions to: publichealthinfo@jacksonnc.org.
Also, visit http://health.jacksonnc.org and follow the Health Department on Facebook: @JacksonCoDPH. You can follow the local emergency and law enforcement response by going to jacksonnc.org and scrolling to the bottom of the page. Click on Declaration of State of Emergency. Also, follow Jackson County Emergency Services on Facebook (@jacksonNCEM).
On a state level, if you have questions or concerns, call the COVID-19 phone line toll-free at 866-462-3821. This helpline is staffed by N.C. Poison Control 24 hours a day, seven days a week.