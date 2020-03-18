By Jim Buchanan
The coronavirus outbreak has sparked a number of steps from the U.S. Census Bureau, and has created some Census complications here in Jackson County.
The 2020 Census was designed to encourage people to take the constitutionally-mandated count of all Americans online, a move that should pay dividends in a new age of social distancing and online commuting. Census responses can also be given over the phone.
Jackson County Planning Director Michael Poston said, “Locally, we encourage everyone in the county to respond to the Census using one of three platforms:
1. Respond to the Census online at Census.gov
If you haven’t received a mailer, you can still fill it out today with or without the code Go to Census.gov and follow the instructions.
2. Respond to the mailer by using the Census forms (arrived in mailboxes this past week.)
The forms have been mailed and have arrived locally. People can fill out the form and mail it back in.
3. Respond to the Census over the phone.
Poston said residents who would like to speak with a person for help in filling out the form can call 844-330-2020.
The Jackson County Public Library had geared up to offer internet access for those who couldn’t access the form at home, but closed starting Tuesday through March 31 as a health precaution. The library will be continually assessing the situation, and the closure could be extended.
Some households in Jackson County received paper questionnaires in the first round of mailings; all households that do not respond to the initial mailings will receive a paper questionnaire between April 8 and April 16. Following another reminder, households that have not responded will be visited by Census workers.
The Census Bureau issued a statement specific to counting students at colleges and universities following extensions of spring break and cancellation of in-person classes:
“In general, students in colleges and universities temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 virus will still be counted as part of this process. Even if they are home on Census day, April 1, they should be counted according to the residence criteria which states they should be counted where they live and sleep most of the time. We are asking schools to contact their students and remind them to respond.
“Per the Census Bureau’s residence criteria, in most cases students living away from home at school should be counted at school, even if they are temporarily elsewhere due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”