Below is a collection of notifications from a variety of sources regarding COVID-19. Any information received after 5 p.m. Tuesday will be posted on our Facebook page.
• Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos have extended their temporary closure period. During the extended closure, Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos will continue to pay its team members and benefits will not be interrupted. A reopening date has not yet been established.
• All volunteer engagement in the National Forests in North Carolina has been temporarily suspended until at least May 15. This temporary suspension includes all volunteer activities, including but not limited to trail maintenance, inventorying and monitoring, vegetation management, special events, education and outreach, and the maintenance and management of developed recreation/day-use sites.
• Gov. Roy Cooper’s office has released a texting tool to locate nearby free meal sites for children: FOODNC to 877-877, or in Spanish, COMIDA to 877-877.
• No Kid Hungry has created a map of local school sites, community organizations and food assistance programs across North Carolina where families can access food. The map can be viewed at http://nokidhungrync.org/covid19.
• Parents may call 211 to speak with an operator who will help them locate meal sites in their community. The 211 service is available 24/7. Services are provided in English, Spanish and many other languages.
• Sylva’s Greening Up the Mountains Festival scheduled for Saturday, April 25, has been canceled.
• Dillsboro’s Easter Hat Parade set for Saturday, April 11, has been canceled.