By Beth Lawrence
The Jackson County Department on Aging is making an extra effort to ensure seniors have what they need to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Department on Aging staff, with help from volunteers, gave out over 1,300 meals to the elderly,” said Eddie Wells, director. “In addition, 115 Be Safe Bags were distributed to homebound seniors.”
The bags were given to participants in the Meals on Wheels program. Though it is a seemingly small gesture, a bag full of food and supplies can be crucial to seniors who cannot leave the home to buy their own groceries.
Volunteers collected the supplies at drop-off sites and packed reusable bags to hand out.
Mountain Projects donated 31 boxes of supplies to help fill the bags and for individual requests.
The bags were stocked with canned goods, such as soups, meats, vegetables, and fruit along with crackers and peanut butter. Household supplies such as toilet paper, hand soap, paper towels and facial tissues were included. Some bags contained crossword puzzles and cleaning supplies as they were available.
Wells would like to be able to deliver more bags but does not know if he can.
“Currently, we only have a few supplies left, so we do not have enough to give out bags again to all Meals on Wheels recipients,” he said “However, we do have a few left for individual requests that have been received.”
The department is still collecting donations in the hope of helping more seniors or making items available to recipients who run out of supplies. Contributions can be left on a metal shelving unit underneath the awning at DOA’s front entrance. Donations can be made from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The items are kept for three days, in a sort of quarantine, before being distributed.
Canned food including protein items like canned chicken and tuna and cleaning supplies are the most needed items.
“A big thank you to everyone in the community that has helped donate to this project,” Wells said. “And a big thank you to our volunteers and to the Jackson County community for always stepping up to help those in need.”