By Beth Lawrence
Anxiety levels are higher during times of crisis, but in a pandemic that has necessarily seen travel restrictions, quarantines and closures, anxiety levels might be even greater.
“The unpredictability of our current situation, such as how many individuals will be affected by COVID-19 and how long preventive measures will be in place, may increase feelings of anxiety and distress,” said Jon Campbell, licensed psychologist and director of Western Carolina University’s psychology program. “Crisis and stress affect people differently; however, some common emotional responses to crisis include feeling anxious, worried, irritated and distressed (or) difficulties with concentrating, sleeping and eating … increasing use of alcohol and other substances.”
Individuals who have had previous mental health disorders can be at greater risk for developing anxiety and depression. With COVID-19, people in high risk groups such as older people, those with health conditions, healthcare workers and first responders could also face greater worry.
Stress levels may be higher, but Campbell and Nathan Roth, an assistant professor of psychology at WCU, said there are ways to cope with stress and quarantine.
Feelings of distress over having to stay home are normal, Campbell said. The need to interact with others is hardwired into most people’s physical makeup.
“When people are isolated, this counters our natural drive for social contact and need for social interaction, which can lead to psychological difficulties, such as feelings of frustration, boredom, loneliness and distress,” he said.
The best way to mitigate those feelings is to develop positive coping mechanisms.
Roth has a few tips. The first piece of advice is to be “compassionate” to yourself about what you’re experiencing, he said.
“It is completely normal to feel anxious, scared, overwhelmed, or angry during a time when so much feels out of control,” he said. “Allow yourself space to feel these emotions; this is part of the human condition.”
Developing good habits could help keep negative feelings at bay.
One good habit is creating and maintaining a routine. Routine activities give individuals a sense of “normalcy and purpose,” Roth said.
Limiting news consumption helps.
“We can be inundated with negative events and stories that only serve to exacerbate our current fears and worries,” Roth said.
Another tip is to maintain connections with friends and family to the extent possible. Check in on others, talk about your concerns and theirs, but more importantly, talk about subjects other than the pandemic.
Thinking of the needs of others can be a way to cope with stress.
“Find ways to support others in your community,” Roth said. “Helping others reminds us that we are not alone and can give us a purpose beyond ourselves.”
Physical health has a direct positive effect on mental health.
“Daily exercise, a healthy diet and adequate sleep provide a foundation that helps us better manage stress and other negative emotions,” Roth said.
Roth suggests positive coping mechanism such as listening to music, reading, journaling, spending time outdoors such as going for a walk or sitting outside in the sun, deep breathing and meditation.
“This may be the perfect time to find a new hobby or take on that project you have been putting off,” he said. “Taking time to re-examine our interests and values can provide us with a new outlook and introduce new activities to fill our day.”
Those who cannot find coping mechanisms or ways to alleviate their stress may be experiencing something deeper than the blues.
“People should become concerned if they experience significant changes in their mood, thoughts and behavior, (for example) eating, sleeping, that get in the way of them accomplishing day-to-day activities,” Campbell said. “If this lasts for more than a few days, this may indicate a need for help.”
A number of mental health agencies offer online or phone services for those in need.
Insurance providers have lists of providers covered by their plans, for people with insurance.
Roth also suggests reaching out to local schools or churches for support.
Individuals may also call the Disaster Distress Helpline 800-985-5990 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233; for TTY assistance for the hearing impaired, call 800-787-3224.
Anyone feeling “significant depressive symptoms or suicidal thoughts” can call the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK or the Crisis Text Line at 741741, Roth said.
Anyone who thinks they might harm themselves or others should call 911.