Kudos to South of Philly in Sylva for this Facebook post earlier this week: “As many of us know, Governor Cooper has implemented an executive order closing schools down for at least two weeks, running from March 16 and tentatively opening back up on March 30.
South of Philly is offering a FREE Grilled Cheez sandwich daily to any child (17 and under), per day! Families can call in ahead of time or come in and order it. This is not available for delivery, but children can get their one free Grilled Cheez Monday through Friday while school is out.
No purchase is required, we just want families to know they have an avenue to make sure their children are fed and taken care of during this incredibly tough time.