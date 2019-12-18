Major Charles Wright Knighton USAF (ret.), 82, of Tuckasegee, N.C., passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in his home, and in the arms of his loving wife and son.
He was born June 12, 1937, in Montgomery, Ala., to the late James and Mary Knighton. As an Eagle Scout, he was awarded the Young American Award for Bravery by Dwight Eisenhower at the White House. He served as a decorated combat pilot during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret R. Knighton; and son, Charles J. Knighton.
A military service with honors was held Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at noon at the N.C. Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, with Rev. Kevin Chapman officiating.
