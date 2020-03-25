By Beth Lawrence
Jackson County Commissioners and the Tuckaseigee Water and Sewer Authority have created policies to cover employees who may need leave time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 17, in separate meetings, commissioners and TWSA voted unanimously to approve policies giving 10 days, or possibly more, leave to sick or at-risk employees or those who need time off to take care of family during the pandemic.
Human Resources Director Kathleen Breedlove made the presentation to the commissioners.
“The Department of Labor Wage and Hour division has encouraged employers to be accommodating and implement flexible leave policies, if possible,” Breedlove said. “It is anticipated numerous Jackson County employees may face financial hardship due to the lack of accumulated paid leave time they may need to be away from work.”
The emergency leave plan could address leave for issues that are not covered by the Family and Medical Leave Act.
The county policy states, ”State of emergency leave may only be utilized during an actual state of emergency period of time declared by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.”
The board or their surrogate will decide how much time county employees receive.
Those meeting the following criteria may be granted emergency leave: the request is made in writing; the need is documented such as written verification from public health officials or publicized verification of school, daycare or elder care facility closings.
The leave will not be paid at termination or retirement. Emergency leave time ends when the state of emergency is lifted.
The county manager and finance officer would have to approve any leave needed beyond the 10 days.
“What I like about this policy is this will have some discretion and flexibility in that our manager and finance officer, working together, can determine if they need to go beyond 10 days – we don’t know how long this thing is going to last. They’ll have that discretion to be able to work to make sure our employees have what they need,” Commission Chair Brian McMahan said.
At that night’s TWSA meeting, Ron Mau made the suggestion to institute a similar policy at the water and sewer authority. Mau is the Board of Commissioners’ representative to the TWSA board.
“It seems like it would be wise to create something in our emergency action plan that addresses additional paid sick leave,” said David Nestler, Sylva Town Board’s representative to TWSA’s board.
Part of the consideration for the plan in response to COVID-19 was employees whose health may be compromised by being in public.
“Do we have employees who should be working at home because they’re caregivers or they have the preexisting (health issues), that are dispositioned to have a potential issue,” Mau asked. “Should that be part of our emergency plan? And if so how soon could we get that enacted?”
The plan Mau and Nestler referenced was an Emergency Action Plan TWSA revised at a meeting earlier in March.
The board decided that in most cases TWSA employees were not eligible to work from home, so an emergency leave policy was necessary.
TWSA’s guidelines are modeled after the county’s policy.
The policy gives employees paid time off to cope with issues during a declared state of emergency. The amount of leave and how it is applied will be determined by the board. For this crisis, the board issued 10 days. Leave will be granted for anyone meeting the following criteria: a written request approved by a supervisor, the need for leave is documented such as a doctor’s note for oneself or a family member or documentation of emergency school closings.
Leave time does not accrue, and any leave not used when the state of emergency is rescinded will revert to zero. It cannot be applied to retirement or paid at termination.
TWSA’s policy is meant to stay in place as part of the employee handbook and be invoked during this or any other state of emergency.
Paid leave for both entities is only available if there are funds in their respective budgets to cover it.