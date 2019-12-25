By Dave Russell
Sylva town leaders had mixed reactions to political action committee Down Home NC inviting them to a forum/board meeting.
“If they end up hosting the event then I will attend,” David Nestler said. “Regardless of who is hosting an event if it is geared towards educating the public then I am all about it. Anything that increases our community’s awareness of the importance of local government is a good thing for everybody.”
Newly elected Ben Guiney, who won a coin toss to squeak by Down Home Community Organizer Carrie McBane in the race for the Sylva town board, sees it differently.
“Quite frankly, I think it’s best to come to town board meetings twice a month,” he said. “If Down Home wants to talk to us, I think that’s what board meetings are for.”
Guiney plans to reach out to Down Home and ask for their input, he said.
“I’m happy to work with anybody who lives in Sylva doing what we can for the good of the town,” he said. “I’m going to email them and say, ‘Hey, come to our board meetings.’”
Sylva Mayor Lynda Sossamon echoed Guiney’s sentiments.
“We have meetings twice a month that are open to the public and any group that wants to talk to us and get on our agenda, they just need to reach out to town board members and see if they can,” she said. “They can always make public comment.”
Board member Mary Gelbaugh felt the same way.
“In my opinion those meetings serve as opportunities for interaction with the general public informally before or after as well as their voices to be heard in public comments and to learn our opinions throughout a meeting agenda,” she said. “Additionally our contact information is made available for anyone to reach out at any time they desire.”