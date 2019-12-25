By Dave Russell
In a Monday interview, Rick Wood, 60, said he “eased” into a crowd of pro-impeachment protesters last Tuesday without endangering anyone.
“I blew my horn and they moved,” Wood said. “They moved and a couple of them told me that I could not park there. They were using language that I am not going to repeat. They told me not to f*****g park there. I said, ‘You don’t own this, and I can park here.’”
He was able to pull far enough in that his truck was out of the road. The protesters were not in front of Democratic Party Headquarters where they were supposed to be, he said. They had spread out to the front of Treasures Unknown.
“I got out of my truck, I got my sign and got on the other side of them and started waving my sign,” he said. “They called the law on me.”
Wood said he “used the MF word a lot” because Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. referred to President Trump with that language.
Sylva Police Officer McKinsey Jones responded.
“He said he would appreciate it if I would leave and not escalate the problem,” Wood said. “I don’t have a problem with that. I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, ‘If you get them over there on their side (in front of Democratic Party Headquarters), where they need to be and not down in the street.’ He said ‘all right’ and I left.”
Wood made a few circles to drive by the protest, which he takes great umbrage with, he said.
“I’ve never seen so much hatred for a president in my life,” he said. “It’s disgraceful.”
Wood has been to four Trump rallies.
“It’s all great,” he said. “It’s a feeling that you’ll never know until you go to one. Holding hands and praying, under God, which is what our country is about.”