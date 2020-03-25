By Beth Lawrence
Jackson County Commissioners heard an update from emergency management, public health and the Sheriff’s Office at their March 17 meeting.
Emergency Management Director Todd Dillard, Jackson County Department of Health Director Shelley Carraway, Sheriff Chip Hall and Chief Deputy Kim Hooper were on hand to brief county leaders on the measures being taken to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
Dillard said the recently declared state of emergency allowed him and Carraway to get more done without first appealing to the county.
“It also gives the Health Department and the Emergency Management Department more power in ordering resources, personnel, equipment whatever we may need for that,” Dillard said.
Dillard was referring to personal protection equipment like masks, latex gloves and disposable isolation gowns.
Dillard asked the state to provide the county with 550 masks and 200 gowns but was only able to receive 240 masks and 100 gowns.
“We are supplying our first responders, all fire departments and rescue squads with those masks,” he said. “We can’t give them many. We have to keep them for public health and emergency medical services.”
Dillard said the Emergency Operations Center would be opened when the county saw its first case. That case was announced on Monday.
“We have 15 phones set up for public health,” Dillard said. “We can give out that telephone number to the citizens if need be where they can call and get information. We will have public health staff there and county employees to answer questions and calm nerves. We want people to be concerned, but we don’t want people to panic.”
The county received new guidelines and questions to screen for possible COVID-19 symptoms. If a 911 caller fits the criteria, only EMS will be sent out, not first responders.
First responders will answer calls for car accidents and other needs.
“That’s the reason why it’s important to have those masks because when you do have an automobile accident, it could involve a patient that has some of these symptoms,” Board Chair Brian McMahan said.
Carraway told the board that the country and state had reached the mitigation phase of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.
“We still need to be proactive in identifying these cases, isolating these patients and doing contact tracing so we can quarantine the right people,” she said.
Carraway urged residents to visit health.jacksonnc.org instead of calling for information.
The health department has suspended outreach services and is not visiting homes. Environmental Health is still required to go into the field to perform state mandated inspections.
Some health department employees are working from home to limit contact. Staff members could be cross-trained should they have to fill in at a job other than their own, Carraway said. Anyone seeking a test and showing COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed into the building, she said. They will be given a mask and sent to their vehicle. Staff will come outside to perform the test.
Carraway suggested that commissioners consider a telecommuting policy allowing any county employee who could to work from home.
Commissioner Gayle Woody asked Carraway to address rumors that COVID-19 was “not that big a deal, people die from the flu.”
“This novel virus, we have nothing at all to (treat it); we have Tamiflu and vaccinations for flu,” Carraway said. “This is not only (new), but pandemic. This is something that spreads rapidly, wildly and is very difficult to contain. Twenty percent of people who get it will get severely ill. Twenty percent of a lot of people is a lot of people.”
Chief Deputy Hooper spoke about measures being taken to mitigate the spread especially in the detention center.
Housekeeping comes in seven days a week to clean the Sheriff’s Office lobby, offices and detention center. Detainees are screened for fever and signs of infection in the sally port to detention.
“We told officers to issue citations when applicable instead of making arrests,” Hooper said. Officers have also been given supplies to clean and sanitize their patrol cars and instructions for proper cleaning.