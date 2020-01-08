Ms. Audrey Dillard Dean, 86, of Sylva passed away on Sunday, January 5.
Audrey was the daughter of the late Carey Cecil Dillard and Margaret Elizabeth Vance Dillard. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bengie “Buck” Dean.
Also preceding Audrey in death were three siblings, Bill Dillard, Betty Sutton and Peggy McClure.
Mrs. Dean retired from Buster Brown. She loved to sew and quilt and loved the outdoors and her flowers. She was a charter member of New Hope Baptist Church, where she served as the director of Vacation Bible School and also directed the Christmas play.
Audrey is survived by two siblings, Arthur Dillard (Diane) and Nell Davis. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held today (Thursday, Jan. 9) at 2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church with the Revs. Ernie Jamison, Mike Moore and Earl Holden officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.