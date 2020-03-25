By Beth Lawrence
The dissemination of information is crucial to controlling a pandemic, but misinformation can spread faster than facts during times of fear.
Misrepresentation, myths and outright lies make the jobs of public health officials harder.
“It is vitally important to equip yourself with accurate and reliable information, especially during emergencies,” said Melissa McKnight, deputy director of the Jackson County Department of Public Health. “We all want to make the best decisions for ourselves and our loved ones based on facts, not fear and panic.”
Rumors are especially dangerous during emergency situations. They stoke fears and cause people to participate in irrational or dangerous behaviors such as blaming certain social groups, buying or using so-called miracle cures, hoarding or disregarding medical advice.
McKnight believes speculations circulate during crisis situations due to fear.
“In times of emergency, people often feel overwhelmed and panicked,” she said. “I want to reassure our community that all partners – public health, healthcare, emergency management, law enforcement, school system, universities and more – are working diligently to keep us all safe and healthy.”
In the case of the coronavirus, myths have circulated about everything from who is susceptible to whether or not there is a cure.
There has been uncertainty about how the disease is spread.
It was previously thought only to spread though contact with infected persons. That has proven not to be the case.
Last Thursday Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state’s first case of community transmission. A resident in Wilson County who had not traveled out of the state tested positive for COVID-19.
Researchers found that novel coronavirus can survive and is viable (transmissible) from a few hours to a number of days in the air and on surfaces. The study was led by scientists from the National Institutes of Health, Centers of Disease Control, UCLA and Princeton. It found traces of the virus lingered in the air as long as three hours. The pathogen was detectable up to four hours later on copper surfaces, as long as 24 hours on cardboard and from two to three days on plastics and stainless steel.
Research points to ability for community spread alongside direct contact with infected individuals.
Due to early and unclear information, it was wrongly believed that young people are not as affected by the virus. That, and other misinformation, led people to ignore social distancing guidelines.
The CDC announced last week that almost half of 121 patients in intensive care wards were under 65 years old.
“We all should be social distancing as much as possible to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19,” McKnight said. “We should be considering those who are more vulnerable to severe complications. And we should be concerned about not stressing our healthcare system so it can continue to care for our community.”
Another myth circulating is that humidity and hot weather will inhibit the transmission of the COVID-19. Others have claimed that cold weather or snow can kill the novel coronavirus.
There is no evidence to show that weather conditions either inhibit or speed up the spread of the disease, McKnight said.
Additionally, taking a hot bath will not kill the virus that is already incubating inside the body.
“Your normal body temperature remains around 97.7 °F to 98.6 °F, regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower,” according to the World Health Organization. “(And) taking a hot bath with extremely hot water can be harmful, as it can burn you.”
Similarly, spraying oneself with alcohol or bleach will not kill germs that have already entered the body. The substances may kill germs on the skin, but spraying oneself with them can damage mucosal membranes in the eyes and mouth. Bleach can be harmful to skin if used in the wrong concentration because it is a corrosive.
Others have promoted miracle cures sold on their websites and home remedies like drinking bleach.
That will not kill coronavirus, but it may kill the person who drinks it.
“Drinking bleach is highly dangerous and can be deadly,” McKnight said. “We all need to be very cautious of so-called miracle cures.”
Conversely, there is no strong evidence that proven medications make symptoms worse.
Rumors have circulated that anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen and naproxen cause complications.
“This is a perfect example of ensuring that all are up-to-date on the latest information as recommendations are often changing as more research is made available,” McKnight said.
There is no vaccine yet, but information is circulating that the flu and pneumonia vaccines offer protection. Neither one will protect against COVID-19, McKnight said.
JCDPH “strongly recommends” getting vaccines for flu and pneumonia.
It is important for everyone to get a flu shot. Anyone with certain preexisting conditions and those over age 65 should receive a pneumonia vaccine.
“We want to prevent all illnesses as much as possible; this is especially important now as we are trying not to stress our healthcare system,” she said.
Researchers are working to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.
The coronavirus is not the fault of one ethnicity. It is not spread by one ethnicity, nor is any ethnicity immune to it.
“Statements like this are stigmatizing and promote fear in our community,” McKnight said. “There is no evidence that COVID-19 affects people differently based on their ethnicity. We all are susceptible to COVID-19, and it is no ethnic group’s fault.”
There is also no evidence to suggest that pets can contract or spread the pathogen, according to the CDC.
“We should be seeking information from reliable sources and following the recommendations from our medical providers if sick,” McKnight said. “This is a fluid situation, so it is important to check reliable resources frequently. Reliable sources include WHO, CDC, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and our health department’s website. We are working to keep our local website as up to date as possible.”