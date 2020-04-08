Vecinos Farmworker Health Program received a $10,000 grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina to provide medication and emergency assistance to their patients, as well as medical supplies for healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The emergency financial support provided by the funding from CFWNC during a time when the Western Carolina University-based Vecinos office and clinic have closed, has provided their program the means to address their current needs and brace for those of the future. The Vecinos medical and outreach teams have been working to reach the region’s farmworkers, providing education lessons and materials, medication, support supplies and testing surrounding COVID-19.
Vecinos is a free clinic, serving 100 percent uninsured/underinsured patients with primary and behavioral health care. All 991 of their patients identify as Hispanic/Latino and 99 percent fall at-or-below the federal poverty line.