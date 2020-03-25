Due to recommendations by health officials regarding Covid 19 (coronavirus) concerns, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort has announces the cancellation of its April World Series of Poker Circuit Events.
“Given the rapidly evolving situation, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel the April WSOP Circuit Event,” said Brooks Robinson, regional senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos. “We look forward to hosting our next WSOP event in August and hope that customers who had planned to be here in April will visit us then.”
This decision comes on the heels of the shuttering of virtually all major sports leagues in the United States and cancellation of numerous live events across the world. Other poker leagues in the U.S. and abroad have also paused play.
The 2020 Global Casino Championship and August Circuit Events are still scheduled for August 6-17. This will be the sixth consecutive year Harrah’s Cherokee has hosted the three day-tournament.
For more information, follow the WSOP Circuit at WSOP.com.