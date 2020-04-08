By Beth Lawrence
Funeral homes are faced with unique challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not typically considered frontline workers, they are nonetheless at risk.
“One of the greatest impacts on the funeral service industry has been the ability for funeral homes to continue to support families when they have lost someone for any reason,” said Stephen Davis, executive director of the N.C. Board of Funeral Service.
“Families grieve, and we have traditions and rituals about death in this country,” he said. “When those rituals and traditions are interrupted because of something like the coronavirus, families have to adjust to that and it’s extremely difficult.”
Since mid-March the NCBFS has sent advisories with crucial information on how to handle someone who has died of COIVD-19.
Appalachian Funeral Services has new measures for transporting the deceased.
“The hospital brings every body to the morgue now,” owner David Gates said. “We have no business going in the hospital right now.”
Funeral home staff still enter the rooms of deceased nursing home patients, but Gates feels more comfortable with that because the facilities are on lockdown.
Appalachian purchased gowns, masks and gloves for handling COVID-19 victims.
The NCBFS recommends that after a body known to have COVID-19 is embalmed family members not touch the person or come too near the casket.
“A best practice would be to put a barrier over the casket like a veil, something that’s not going to obscure the family’s ability to be as close as they can be to the deceased but also to remind them not to touch the body,” Davis said.
Funeral services have had to change. Appalachian is limiting operating hours and no longer offering visitations. For now, only private graveside services are available.
“If you can’t have but 10 people, you can’t have much of a service, but we are telling people they can come back and have a memorial at a later time,” Gates said.
Immediate family are still allowed to view the deceased before interment or cremation, but large families are required to come in groups of 10 at separate times.
Cremations still take place. Appalachian has not begun to offer online services as some other funeral homes have, but will consider it in the future.