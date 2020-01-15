THE JACKSON COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at party headquarters, 52 Front St., Dillsboro. Judge Phil Burger, candidate for State Appellate Court, will be the keynote speaker.
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at party headquarters at 500 Mill St., Sylva. The meeting is open to all Democrats and include precinct officers, party executive officers, and representatives of auxiliary organizations. Frank Burrell, chair of JCDP, will preside.
THE STATE EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION will offer tax preparation services to eligible members at its locations in Webster and Cullowhee. Tax preparers will answer questions and complete and electronically file 2019 federal and state income tax returns for $75 for members who are eligible. See www.ncsecu.org to check for eligibility.
JACKSON COUNTY COMMUNITY DRUMMING meets from 3-5 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church community room. No experience or instrument necessary. Join the Jackson County Community Drumming Facebook group to stay informed.
THE JACKSON COUNTY BRANCH OF THE NAACP will hold its January membership meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday in the basement Fellowship Hall of Liberty Baptist Church in Sylva. There will not be an 11 a.m. program as members will join others at the Bridge Park Pavilion, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. for the women’s march.
JACKSON COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACILITIES will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and will reopen normal hours on Tuesday.