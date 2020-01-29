The Jackson County Arts Council has announced that the 2020 T-shirt design winner is Josie Smoker, a senior at Jackson Community School.
She will receive a $100 cash prize and a complimentary T-shirt once printed.
“I enjoy creating art that helps others see the beauty and uniqueness in life,” Smoker said. “As part of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, I am proud of my heritage arts and proud of where I come from and live. After graduation, I plan on continuing my art education through college and through being in nature.”
“We love the fact she incorporated so many elements in her artwork that represent Jackson County and its beauty and are proud that we have teachers in Jackson County Public Schools like Josie’s art teacher, Christina Daniels, who encourage and push students to do their best,” said Justin Allman, president of the Jackson County Arts Council.
T-shirts will be available for sale soon through JCAC. For more information on the Jackson County Arts Council call 507-9820 or email info@jacksoncountyarts.org.