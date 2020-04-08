The Board of Directors for Dogwood Health Trust recently approved the allocation of $10 million to address COVID-19 needs throughout the 18 county and Qualla boundary region of Western North Carolina.
The funds are to support the goal of “flattening the curve” in the COVID-19 epidemic locally. Efforts are focused on supporting both the increased access to testing and advocating for social distancing measures; mitigating negative social impacts like food insecurity or educational disparities as well as shoring up regional healthcare resources by investing in the production of additional personal protective equipment and hygiene supplies for healthcare workers.
Dogwood is partnering with Asheville-based Cultivated Cocktails (formerly H&H Distillery) and Southeastern Container Inc. in Buncombe County to produce and bottle hand sanitizer. Cultivated Cocktails is one of a few distilleries trying to curb the shortage of hygiene products by using the ethanol produced for whiskey and converting it to battle bacteria.
Southeastern joined the collaborative effort by offering to create bottles for the solution, which will be divided between health care professionals, first responders and nonprofits who are at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the general public.
Dogwood continues to look for opportunities where the Trusts’ engagement will catalyze the capacity to do more where needed, and where coordinated effort will ensure an equitable and wise distribution of resources to multiple sectors and geographic areas throughout the region. Innovative partners are encouraged to reach out to Dogwood via their website or by emailing covid@dogwoodhealthtrust.org.
Dogwood Health Trust is a North Carolina nonprofit corporation with the sole purpose of dramatically improving the health and well-being of all people and communities of Western North Carolina. Dogwood Health Trust became operational upon the sale of Mission Health’s assets to HCA Healthcare and is the recipient of the net proceeds of the sale. To learn more, visit www.dht.org.