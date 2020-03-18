I confess, I’m another mom worrying about her kid. But I shouldn’t have.
For several years now my daughter, Andrea (she spent two years at Southwestern Community College before finishing school in Asheville), has been living and working in Taiwan, teaching school.
My obvious worry, she is so close to China where the coronavirus began it’s world wide spread. She just updated me with an email, she and her husband are doing fine. As I said, I needn’t have worried.
And perhaps we can learn from our distant neighbors in Taiwan.
What follows are some excerpts from her recent email about how her school and Taiwan in general are handling the virus.
I found it really interesting and helpful. I thought other folks might too.
Andrea’s email:
“Taiwan has done an incredible job keeping the virus contained. Everyone at our school wears a mask every day which keeps the kids from coughing in each other’s faces and picking their noses at least. :) We also get our temperatures checked with a forehead thermometer twice a day – once when we arrive at school, and once before being allowed near the lunch line. The children are not allowed to talk while eating. After they finish their food, they put their masks back on, and then they can enjoy the rest of their lunch break. The teachers all have bottles of alcohol spray in their classrooms, and we spray the kids’ hands when they enter the room and when they leave. A lot of restaurants have alcohol spray by the door for customers to use, and some are checking their customers’ temperatures before they are allowed to enter the restaurants.
“It has been really interesting to see how well everyone is reacting here. The whole population had to learn what to do during the SARS outbreak years ago, so everyone just immediately got serious about preventing spread of COVID-19 as soon as they found out. There’s no panic – everyone is just taking the precautions very seriously.”
In a followup email, Andrea wrote, “Looking at all of stats from different countries, it really seems that the most successful tactic is to just stay home and hunker down. I talked with Tina on Facebook, and it sounds like she is set to stay home for a season if need be. The scary thing about the U.S. right now is that, as far as I can tell, they aren’t able to track who gave the virus to who, so there are asymptomatic people going to work, shopping, dancing, visiting relatives, and spreading it all the while unwittingly. In Taiwan, they were able to track each case to its source very quickly, and that’s part of why the numbers stayed so low.”
Let’s all keep safe and thanks for reading.
Marie Lee lives in Sylva.