By Beth Lawrence
Jackson County is officially under a state of emergency as of Monday afternoon.
The decision was made following conversations between Board Chair Brian McMahan and Emergency Management Director Todd Dillard regarding the COVID-19 crisis.
McMahan said for the moment the move is precautionary. Declaring an emergency is one of the few moves the board chair can make without holding a vote by the full board.
“When the emergency management coordinator feels like there is a need to go ahead and declare a state of emergency, what we do is the county attorney draws the documents up, I go down and execute it and officially declare it,” McMahan said.
All commissioners are informed and kept abreast of details, but a formal meeting is not required.
By mutual agreement, the declaration covers all Jackson County municipalities, McMahan said.
For now, the declaration is a formality erring on the side of caution. The move allows the county to begin tracking expenses for possible future reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or any other government funds set aside to deal with the crisis.
“There’s some expense to this pandemic,” he said. “That means there may be some people working overtime, there may be additional costs to the county. Since we’re under a declaration we can account for those costs and if the federal government sets aside money like they would in a hurricane or a major snow storm, we would be eligible to get reimbursed for some of those expenses.”
A second reason to go ahead and declare an emergency is to give Dillard and the Health Department broader authority to make decisions as to closures, curfews and other emergency efforts without seeking the county’s approval.
Dillard and Health Department Director Shelly Carraway already have limited authority to make some of those moves unilaterally, but the declaration expands that and puts the support of the commissioners and local mayors behind the two departments.
“They don’t have to come in and bring those requests to us,” McMahan said. “They can take action; they have the authority to move forward with what they feel is necessary.”
The county is beginning to assess county services and determine which ones need to be closed or reduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The board met with department heads at its regular meeting Tuesday for updates.