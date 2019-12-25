70 years ago - Dec. 22, 1949
• Hamburg Baptist Church was set to mark its 100th anniversary on Christmas Day. The church was organized on July 12, 1849, with 16 members.
• The Sylva Fire Department showed its skill – and range – when members put out a truck fire in High Point. Four members were on their way to a meeting in Raleigh when they spotted the blaze and successfully responded.
• Belk’s offered tricycles for the price of $2.98 to $7.95.
60 years ago - Dec. 24, 1959
• Christmas cheer packages were delivered to 123 needy families in the county, with another 738 persons receiving boxes of clothing, food and toys.
• Western Carolina College’s men’s basketball teammates Dave Elmore and Dave Jones were named to the All-Holiday Tournament Team.
50 years ago - Dec. 25, 1969
• A Department of Political Science was established at Western Carolina University.
• Snow measuring in depths from 2 to 5 inches fell across Jackson County.
• Ensley’s Supermarket had Grade A turkey hens on sale for 39 cents a pound, with Swift’s Premium Butterball turkeys fetching 59 cents a pound.
40 years ago - Dec. 27, 1979
• Wallace Bembry was approved as principal of the new Smokey Mountain Elementary School.
• P.K. Ferree, chair of the Board of Directors of Saddlecraft Inc. of Cherokee, was named as a delegate to the White House Conference on Small Business.
• The Sylva-Webster High School marching band was one of 10 outstanding bands from across the country ready to compete in the second annual Great Bands of Orange Bowl Competition in Miami, Florida.
30 years ago - Dec. 28, 1989
• Don Morgan announced his retirement as president of C.J. Harris Community Hospital after 32 years of service.
• With a low of -8 degrees in Willets, Nantahala Power and Light Company reported a record day for peak demand for electricity.
• Steve Arkansas scored 21 points to lead the Smoky Mountain Mustang men past Tuscola, 72-61.
20 years ago - Dec. 23, 1999
• Construction was under way on the new Ryan’s Steak House in Sylva.
• Smoky Mountain’s Mustangs defeated the Pisgah Bears for its first Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball opening win since 1994-95.
• The Smoky Mountain women outscored Swain 10-0 in the final 1:22 to take a 71-70 victory.
10 years ago - Dec. 24, 2009
• A winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the ground and left thousands without power. According to Jackson County Emergency Management Director Todd Dillard, the county got between 3 inches of snow in the lower elevations to upwards of 16 inches in the higher areas.
• After postponing action for at least two months, commissioners added new members to the Jackson County Airport Authority by appointing themselves to serve on that board.
• Western Carolina football coach Dennis Wagner turned down a coaching position at Kansas.