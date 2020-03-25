The Western Carolina University 2020 Spring Literary Festival has been canceled. Fifteen writers were scheduled to be in Cullowhee to share their work and time.
City Lights Bookstore has started a list of festival author books at Bookshop.org, where the authors’ books can be ordered directly. On social media and their website, festival organizers will also be sharing some interviews and readings festival authors are creating in the coming weeks
The festival will be back in the spring of 2021 with another group of writers, featuring Edwidge Danticat, Jeff Sharlet, Camille Dungy and Chantel Acevedo.